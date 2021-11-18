Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Kermit Nolan Sells 3,404 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $895,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Synaptics stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.58. 15,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,884. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $268.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

