Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $268.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,308,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.