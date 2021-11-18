SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of SYNNEX worth $38,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $540,253. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

