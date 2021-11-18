Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Buys A$154,200.00 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) insider Bruce Akhurst purchased 30,000 shares of Tabcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.14 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of A$154,200.00 ($110,142.86).

Bruce Akhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Bruce Akhurst purchased 30,000 shares of Tabcorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.84 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$145,050.00 ($103,607.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

