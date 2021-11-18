Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in October

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the October 14th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Talon Metals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 230,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,345. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

