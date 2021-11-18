Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

