Taseko Mines’ (TKO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TKO stock opened at GBX 162.36 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.29. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of £460.89 million and a P/E ratio of 24.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

