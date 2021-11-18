TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at CSFB

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.18. The stock has a market cap of C$59.65 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 657 shares of company stock valued at $39,032 and sold 9,790 shares valued at $612,308.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

