TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Thursday. 54,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $13,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

