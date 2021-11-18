TD Securities Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$18.98 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$12.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.91.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

