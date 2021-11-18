TD Securities Lowers Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.24.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.