TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $25,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $290,965 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at $266,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

