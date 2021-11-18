Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

