Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

TME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

