Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,122. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

