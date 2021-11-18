Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 28,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 966.2% in the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $537,955,199 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,994.84. 7,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,850.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,684.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

