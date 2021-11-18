TenUp (TUP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.86 Million

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $154,773.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00072946 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,411,356 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.