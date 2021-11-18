TERA (TERA) Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $99,103.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TERA has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00067800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00090153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,156.57 or 1.00063779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.06958688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

