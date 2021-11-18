Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.23.

NYSE:TX opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

