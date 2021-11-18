TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRSSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 1,447,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.