TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

