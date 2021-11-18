Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.25 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $189.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

