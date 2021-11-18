Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 4,250 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.57 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.