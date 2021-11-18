Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.04 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report sales of $124.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.08 million to $130.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $421.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $421.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.37 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $603.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after buying an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,258.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,261.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,416.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $568.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.