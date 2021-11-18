Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

TXT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 717,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

