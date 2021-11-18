The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

BPRN stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

