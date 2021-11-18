The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,412. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

