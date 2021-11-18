The Force Protocol (FOR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00219333 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

