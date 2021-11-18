The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

GGT opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

