The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
GEO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,424. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
