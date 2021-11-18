The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

GEO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,424. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

