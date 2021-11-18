The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,529. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $357.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,513 shares of company stock worth $42,535,139. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

