The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($9.15).

LON SGE opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 801.88 ($10.48). The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

