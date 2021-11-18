The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $2,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Southern stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.