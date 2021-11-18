The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 16,670 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.
- On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.
Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.