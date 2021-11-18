The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. The9 shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 851,942 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in The9 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The9 during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

