TheStreet Upgrades Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.74. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.