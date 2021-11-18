Thomas Aylor Sells 12,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. 2,055,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 267.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 38.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 21,816.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 190,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

