Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Xerox worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

