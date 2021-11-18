thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.94% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.20 ($11.99) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

