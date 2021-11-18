Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Major Shareholder Robert Robotti Acquires 15,500 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Robotti purchased 6,500 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,650.00.

NYSE:TDW opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

