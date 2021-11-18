Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

