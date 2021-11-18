Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,595 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Discovery by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,387,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after acquiring an additional 796,169 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 73.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

