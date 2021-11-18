Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after buying an additional 5,630,869 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $101.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of -196.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

