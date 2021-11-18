Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $5.72 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. SAP accounts for approximately 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 26.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $115.70 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

