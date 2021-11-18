Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005278 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007463 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

