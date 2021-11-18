TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 122,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.74.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

