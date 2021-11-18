Tolar (TOL) Price Tops $0.0059

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $1.26 million and $2,610.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00223021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 214,909,750 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

