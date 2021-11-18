Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

