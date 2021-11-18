Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

