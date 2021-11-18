TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $465.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.75 and its 200 day moving average is $423.48. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.